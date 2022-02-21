The matchday 14 fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL was concluded on Monday with former highflying Remo Stars suffering yet another defeat

Gbenga Ogunbote’s Remo Stars suffered another lone goal away defeat to Lobi Stars of Markurdi. Monday’s loss was Remo Stars’ third consecutive defeat of the season after going unbeaten in 11 matchdays.

Gabriel Wassa scored the only goal of the encounter; shooting past Remo Stars goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel in the 20th minute.

The defeat in Markurdi sees Remo Stars staying on the fourth spot on the NPFL log with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Abia Warriors.

This was Pillars’ first victory in February as they have struggled in their previous games in the month

Kano Pillars started on a shaky note in Monday’s outing as they fell behind to a 16th-minute goal by the visitors.

Sai Masu Gida however restored parity through Vincent Edafe’s rebound effort in the 27th minute. Pillars completed their comeback in the second half as Abdullahi Musa hit the target in the 51st minute to return the former champions to winning ways after five games.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United piped Niger Tornadoes by a lone goal in the Northern derby. Chijiokwe Aleakwe’s header in the 23rd minute was enough to seal victory for the Solid Miners who have now moved up to the eighth position on the NPFL log.

Meanwhile, relegation battlers, Katsina United, dropped points at home to Heartland at Kaduna as they settled for a 1-1 draw. The Naze Millionaires are unbeaten in their last four games.

Weekend matches

The Uyo derby between Akwa United and Dakkada witnessed a five-goal thriller with the defending champions prevailing 3-2 at the Nest of Champions.

Adewale Adeyinka put Dakkada in front in the 16th minute but Akwa United restored parity when the referee awarded a penalty for the infringement on Samuel Amadi in the 27th minute.

Amadi scored from the spot to level for the Promise keepers before Wisdom Fernando put them in front in the 51st minute with a lovely shot.

Ezekiel Bassey increased Akwa United’s lead in the 75th minute but Rivio Ayemwere reduced the goal deficit for the visitors in the 79th minute.

Akwa United held on to win 3-2 thus making it two wins in two games since the resignation of Kennedy Boboye. The derby win is Akwa United’s first home victory in February as they moved to the fifth position with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Rivers United picked up another win, this time against Rangers United by a hot-contested goal at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, PortHarcourt.

Nyima Nwagua’s goal in the 60th minute secured maximum points for the Garden City team who are back at the top of the NPFL log.

Rivers United lead the rest with 29 points while Rangers maintain their grip on the third spot with 23 points.

At Ijebu Ode, Sunshine returned to winning ways with a one-nil victory over Kwara United. Abdul Taofeek scored the only goal of the encounter in the second minute of the game.

It was, however, different for the Oluyole Warriors who were forced to a barren draw by Wikki Tourists at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba.

READ ALSO:

It was the third time 3SC will be playing a draw at home to any side this season.

Enyimba in the earlier game also ended their tie in a stalemate; registering a 1-1 draw against relegation battlers, Mountain of Fire FC, in Aba.

Advertisements



Victor Mbaoma scored in the seventh minute for Enyimba and Chukwudi Ekeocha restored parity for the visitors in the 12th minute.

Full Results

Lobi Stars 1-0 Remo Stars

Kano Pillars 2-1 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Katsina United 1-1 Heartland

Akwa United 3-2 Dakkada FC

Rivers United 1-0 Rangers FC

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Kwara United

Shooting Stars 0-0 Wikki Tourists

Enyimba 1-1 MFM FC.