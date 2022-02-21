The first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Ghana’s Black Stars has been moved forward by 24 hours.

The first leg, scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium, which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, March 24 will now be played on Friday, March 25.

This change was sent to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The Ghana Football Federation wanted to shift the first leg to Accra but CAT denied the request and the time for the match is 7.30 p.m. Ghana time.

The second leg will come up at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. Nigeria time.

The Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, and the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, are currently in the UK, meeting with some of the players expected to make the squad for the important two-legged affair against Ghana in March.

Nigeria topped her qualifying group (Group C), which included Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic.

The Eagles finished just ahead of Cape Verde with 13 points from six matches and it was at the end of the qualifiers that former manager, Gernot Rohr, was relieved of his job.

Ghana needed the last home win (1-0) against South Africa to finish top of Group G, on 13 points, same with South Africa, but they came first because they scored one goal more than Bafana Bafana.

The Black Stars have also changed managers. Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton, was appointed as the Technical Advisor while Otto Addo is the chief coach.

Nigeria and Ghana have met 49 times since 1950 and the Black Stars hold the edge with 21 wins as against 10 for the Super Eagles.