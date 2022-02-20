Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman followed up his good outing in the Europa League where he bagged an assist with another impressive display for Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

However, while Lookman and his teammates smiled away with a big win last Thursday in the Europa League, they were condemned to a 2-1 defeat this time by Wolverhampton at Molineux.

A well-worked Wolves move allowed Ruben Neves to fire the hosts ahead after just 10 minutes of action in Sunday’s Premier League contest.

However, the visitors responded; creating plenty of chances in what was an extremely open first half.

Eventually, they made one of those chances count as Lookman tapped home five minutes before the break.

Leicester continued from where they stopped in the first and were on top for the better part of the second half but wasted several golden chances to take the lead.

The Foxes were made to pay for their profligacy when against the run of play, Daniel Podence rifled home his first Premier League goal of the season to give Wolves an unlikely lead.

The Foxes have conceded 65 goals in all competitions this season, nine more than any other Premier League team.

Some luck, and some resolute defending, meant the hosts held on to that advantage and secured their fifth league win in six games.

Wolverhampton are up to the seventh spot on the log with 40 points.

As for Brendan Rodgers’ side who are now winless in their last five Premier League games, they remain 11th on the log.

In the day’s earlier game, Manchester United prevailed in the six-goal thriller at Elan Road.

Substitute Fred was the hero as United withstood a second-half fightback to defeat rivals Leeds United 4-2 and become the first team to register 700 Premier League wins.

First-half goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes had the Red Devils cruising to victory before two quickfire goals saw Leeds United level.

However, spot on substitutions made by Ralf Rangnick paid off as the duo brought on by the manager delivered the goals for the victory.

United can now switch attention to the Champions League and their last-16 first-leg tie at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Leeds visit title-chasing Liverpool in the Premier League on the same day.