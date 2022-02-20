Emmanuel Dennis was on target for his club, Watford, as they defeated Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday to give the Hornets some reprieve in their fight against relegation.

Dennis’ compatriots, William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu, were not in action for the encounter as the Hornets finally secured their first victory in 2022 and the first under manager Roy Hodgson.

Other games

Elsewhere, Chelsea marked their return to the EPL after their heroics at the Club World Cup with a crucial win away against another of their London rivals.

The Blues pipped Crystal Palace by a lone goal at Selhurst Park in the London derby

The Club World Cup champions overcame Palace with Hakim Ziyech’s 89th-minute goal to relieve some pressure on Thomas Tuchel.

Crystal palace had a chance after Wilfred Zaha’s through ball found Micheal Olise who could only find the side netting in the seventh minute.

Pulisic failed to utilise Ziyech’s cross from the left flank in the ninth minute.

Another chance for the blues was thwarted by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita as he pulled off a great save from Antonio Rudiger’s long-distance shot in the 11th minute.

The pressure continued from Chelsea on Palace as Guita saved the hosts from a clear goal attempt from Kante in the 21st minute.

Chelsea broke the long silence after Lukaku responded to Kovacic’s pass but Guita pulled the ball towards Ziyech who played into an empty net in the 74th minute. The celebration was short-lived after VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

The goal finally came for the blues as Ziyech slotted home a long-range ball to seal the three points for the visitors.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defeated Brentford 2-1 to keep their top-four hopes alive.

The Gunners had frustrating moments from the decisions of the video assistant referee against Brentford in the first half of the game as Mikel Arteta’s men failed to utilise the chances created.

Gunners ‘ opportunity to get an early goal from Alexandre Lacazette’s shot was dismissed for an offside in the 13th minute.

The search for an opener continued for both sides with several chances not properly utilised.

The need to use the VAR was exercised as Cedric’s shot got blocked by Wissa’s hand in the 39th minute. Referee Jonathan Moss scrutinised the handball call with the use of VAR but discarded it for a corner.

The Emirate Stadium crowd finally experienced a moment of joy when Arsenal broke the deadlock in the early minutes of the second half with Emile Smith-Rowe’s goal.

Lacazette sent a through pass diagonally to Smith Rowe who drove past two Brentford players to place it past David Raya in the 48th minute.

Arsenal doubled the lead with Partey’s counter pass to Bukayo Saka who delivered a shot to the far right corner in the 79th minute.

Brentford had a consolation from Christian Noergard’s goal in the 90th minute. The Midfielder put in a loose ball after dribbling Ramsdale to end the goalkeeper’s clean sheet in February.

According to Opta, Arsenal netted their 600th (and 601st) Premier League goals at the Emirates, hitting that milestone in their 297th such game, with only Man Utd at Old Trafford (283) and Man City at the Etihad (290) doing so at a single stadium in fewer games in the competition. Era.

Meanwhile, relegation battlers Norwich City visited Anfield to face Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Despite Norwich scoring first in the second half, they couldn’t keep the lead as Liverpool came from behind to punish the visitors 3-1 at home.

Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Luiz Dias were on target for the Reds as they kept hopes as they try to chase down leaders, Manchester City.

The first half ended in a stalemate after both teams failed to convert the provided chances.

Norwich however took a surprise lead after Milot Rashica scored a deflected shot in the 48th minute.

Parity was restored for Liverpool by Sadio Mane who converted Tsimikas’ header with a bicycle-kick in the 64th minute.

Three minutes after Liverpool got an equaliser, Salah doubled for the hosts after the forward converted Allison Becker’s long-range ball, dribbling past Tim Krul to slot home a low driving ball.

According to Opta, Salah has reached 150 goals scored in all competitions.

“150 – @MoSalah is the 10th player to score 150 goals in all competitions for @LFC, and the second-quickest to reach this total for the club (233 apps) after Roger Hunt (226 apps). Statue. ”

Liverpool were not done as Luiz Diaz added to the tally with a first-ever goal for his new side by converting Jordan Henderson’s through pass in the 81st minute.