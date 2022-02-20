A fourth-minute goal from Dejan Kulusevski, a disallowed effort but Harry Kane, a player desired by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City would not be denied with a 95th-minute winning goal to give Tottenham a 3-2 win at the Etihad over the runaway leaders. The lead at the top of the table is now six points with Liverpool in second with a game in hand.

Antonio Conte has done this before, when he came into town with Chelsea in December 2016, and went away with a 3-1 win as Chelsea steamed past City to claim the league title. Tottenham are too far back at this point but after three consecutive defeats and that interview with Sky Italia, Conte showed once again that he is a top manager when he has the players to work with.

Kulusevski, a January recruit from Juventus got the ball rolling in the fourth minute when he calmly rolled the ball into the net through Joao Cancelo’s legs. It was a goal made from the centre of the pitch as Kane’s pass was timely and inch-perfect to Heung-Min Son, who took the ball on and calmly waited for Emerson to come out before laying it on for Kulusevski.

City poured forward and as is the norm had a lion’s share of the possession but Tottenham were well drilled with a five-man defensive line. Eric Dier was back from injury to command the defensive work.

And it took some dodgy goalkeeping for City to level in the 33rd minute. Hugo Lloris spilled a cross by Raheem Sterling that he should have gathered comfortably and the rebound was gobbled up by Ilkay Gundogan. Down the right, Emerson Royal had a big game against Sterling, denying the City man on form time and space to wreak havoc.

The second half was more of the same as City’s ball possession went close to 75% but it was Kane who struck the next blow. The Spurs’ talisman finished off a flowing move by Conte’s men when he met a ball from Son, unhindered in the box and expertly diverted it past Emerson. It was the rope-a-dope from the Londoners as Kane struck their second goal from their second shot on target.

Kane should have added Tottenham’s third on 64 minutes when another Son pass gave him a one-on-one chance against Emerson, who made a vital block. Lloris made a redeeming save from Gundogan in the 68th minute to keep Tottenham ahead.

Kulusevski looked dangerous all night down the City left flank and he thought he had created the third for his side in the 73rd minute as Kane slotted past Emerson but VAR came to City’s rescue.

And Guardiola’s men thought they had at least rescued a point in the 90th minute when Cristian Romero was adjudged to have handled the ball after VAR review by referee Anthony Taylor. Substitute Riyad Mahrez slammed the ball home for the equaliser but Kane was not finished and he had the last laugh in the nine minutes that were added on.

Kulusevski got on a pass in the channel and crossed to the far post where Kane out jumped Kyle Walker and headed home his second and his side’s third. With the win, Tottenham stay in seventh place with 39 points from 23 matches while City have 63 points from 26 matches. Liverpool are in second place with 57 points from 25 matches.