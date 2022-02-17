Players and officials of Rangers International FC of Enugu, on Wednesday, received their entitlements for the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The club’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, said this at a news briefing in Enugu, adding that the gesture had lifted the spirit of the team in camp for the NPFL matchday 13.

Mr Okolie said that the club was full of praise for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the approval and release of the funds.

“They have promised to reciprocate the gesture by putting up robust performance during the season,” he said.

He further said that the fund was handed over to the players and officials by the club’s Administrative Secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarua.

In a remark, Mr Ugwuarua charged the players to redouble their efforts towards achieving the club’s target for the season. “Management is overwhelmed by this show of love from the governor, who is the number one supporter of our club.

“The release of the fund to settle bonuses due to players, coaches, and officials for last season is another display of government’s ardent love for our club.

“This is enough motivation for the current set of players to give their all in every match to help us achieve our set target for the season,” Mr Ugwuarua said.

Also, the club’s Technical Adviser, Abdul Maikaba, commended the governor for putting smiles on the faces of the players.

“I remember the first time I faced the media as Rangers coach and I did say that the club is one of the most organised in the country.

“I have been proved right today because some club managements would just forget about whatever monetary entitlements that were owed to players as soon as that season ended.

“But here, both current players and those that left the club, have been reached with their financial entitlements. I appreciate and commend the management and Enugu State Government for this act,” Maikaba said.

The club’s Captain, Tope Olusesi, who received the fund for disbursement, said the club remained one of the best managed in the country. Olusesi promised that the entitlements would get to the rightful owners, including those that were disengaged at the end of last season.

“It may have taken some time in coming but it finally came and I believe this will serve as motivation to the current players defending the colours of the club.

“This shows that our welfare is paramount and gets prominent attention from the government. “We appreciate this and promise to give our best in all our matches for this show of love,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers will on Thursday lock horns with visiting Nasarawa United FC of Lafia in the NPFL matchday 13 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes are currently in the fourth position in the 20-team log, having garnered 20 points from 12 matches.

