Kingsley Coman’s 90th-minute equaliser rescued Bayern Munich from defeat Wednesday night as they forced RB Salzburg to a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League first leg Round of 16 tie at the Red Bull Arena.

The Bavarians who at the weekend were stunned 4-2 by Bochum in the Bundesliga looked destined for another defeat before Coman who had been lively all night came to the rescue of the German champions.

Bayern’s moment of relief came from a cross from the right by Benjamin Pavard. h

The French defender was flicked on near the penalty spot. Kristensen was wrongfooted, and Coman came in on his blindside to scuff the ball into the net near the back post.

Before the late goal by Bayern, RB Salzburg had been enjoying the lead handed by Nigeria-born striker Chukwubuike Adamu.

The 20-year old forward who came on as a substitute for another player of Nigerian heritage Noah Okafor, found the back of the net in the 21st minute and the host looked like they will hold on to the slim win before Bayern struck at the death.

Bayern hasn’t lost to an Austrian side for 55 years and though it was tough they ensured they kept that record intact on Wednesday night.

In the day’s other tie, Liverpool justified their favourites tag as they recorded a 2-0 win over Inter at San Siro.

Though the Italian champions did most of the playing they failed to take their chances and they were punished for it as clinical finishes from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah strike put the Reds in pole position for a place in the quarter-finals.

Unlike Liverpool who have been consistent at this stage for the recent years, this was the first time the Nerazzurri were in a Champions League knockout fixture in 10 years.

Why Inter kept piling the pressure on Liverpool, they were caught out when Firmino’s glancing header off a well-taken Robertson corner gave the visitors the lead in the 75th minute.

It has happened so many times in the Champions League this season, Inter dominating for long periods and not making any of it count with goals.

Eight minutes after going in front, Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead as the Reds head back to Anfield with a 2-0 advantage.