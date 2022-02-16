Nigerian footballer Chizoba Christopher Iyikwobe can not play football anywhere in the world until he completes a two-year ban slammed on him in September 2021 by the Appeals Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation.

This follows the announcement by the world football-ruling body, FIFA, that the two-year ban slammed on the 30-year old striker has a worldwide effect,

The player, who is relatively unknown on the home front, is being punished for an alleged breach of contractual agreements.

The Nigeria Football Federation, via a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed the receipt of correspondences from the Bangladesh Football Federation detailing the global ban now placed on Chizoba

The statement read: “A letter dated 4th February 2022 and signed by the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation, Md. Abu Nayeem Shohaq and addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation conveyed the decision of the Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio, which was taken on 3rd February 2022.

“FIFA’s letter on the decision of its Disciplinary Committee, which was signed by Carlos Schneider, Director of FIFA Judicial Bodies, recalled that the Appeals Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation had “confirmed the two-year ban on Iyikwobe on 26th September 2021, and the Disciplinary Committee’s decision has now made the ban a global affair.

A former player of Arambagh KS in the Bangladeshi league, Chizoba Christopher has played at various clubs around Kolkata and once in North-East India.

He started at Kalighat MS before joining Mohammedan. He then moved to Shillong Lajong of the I-League for a bit before rejoining Kalighat MS among other teams he has featured for.

As reflected on his profile page transfermarkt.com, the Nigerian striker who is valued at €250k has featured for 11 clubs in the last 10 years.