Manchester City returned to Champions League football with a bang on Tuesday night as they hammered the Portuguese side, Sporting CP 5-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Aside from almost guaranteeing their place in the quarter-final, City also set a new Champions League record with their dominant first-half display in Lisbon.

According to Opta, City are the first team in UCL history to lead an away game by 4+ goals at half-time in the knockout stages of the competition.

4 – @ManCity are the first team in #UCL history to lead an away game by 4+ goals at half-time in the knockout stages of the competition. Rout. #SPOMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2022

Bernardo Silva found the net twice in the opening 45 minutes while Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden also hit the target.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s defence held Sporting scoreless to maintain a four-goal advantage entering half-time.

While they seemingly took their feet off the pedal in the second half, City added one more goal in the second half as Ilkay Gundogan sealed the five-star performance for the Cityzens.

At the Parc des Prince, Real Madrid were handed one more extra reason to ensure they sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer as the French forward condemned them to defeat with his late goal on Tuesday night,

On a night when Lionel Messi missed a penalty kick, and Thibaut Courtois looked imperious, it was Mbappe who came to the rescue of the Parisians, just like he did at the weekend.

Real Madrid were defensive from the blast of the whistle, and it looked like it was working, with only one real clear-cut chance in the first 45 minutes.

PSG thought they had the breakthrough they wanted when they won a penalty in the 62nd minute following a Dani Carvajal foul on Mbappe.

Messi stepped up against his old rivals, but Courtois again did his bit, getting down low to his left to deny the former Barcelona superstar.

While it was looking to end in a barren draw, Mbappe showed he had other plans when he beat two opponents with a brilliant piece of skill before slotting into the right bottom corner three minutes into added time.

Though Real Madrid will fancy getting back into this game, they will have to do so without the suspended duo – Casemiro and Ferland Mendy.