Coach Kennedy Boboye has parted ways with reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Akwa United.

The respected manager resigned after a run of poor results in the current NPFL season.

Akwa United in statement issued Sunday night confirmed the exit of Boboye from the club and wished him the best in future endeavours.

Boboye walked away after Akwa United’s goalless draw at home against Heartland FC on match-day 12 in Uyo – their third successive draw at home in six matches.

Boboye who took over from Coach John Obuh in December 2019, led Akwa United to their first NPFL title last season but has failed to replicate that form after twelve rounds of matches this season.

This season, Akwa United have managed only four victories, five draws and three defeats, leaving the club eighth on the log with 17 points from 12 games.

Coach Boboye who in the times past has handled other NPFL teams like Sunshine Stars, Remo Stars and Plateau United with whom he also won the NPFL title is being linked to take over at troubled MFM FC.

The Olukoya Boys are rooted to the bottom of the league with seven points and are desperate to land a coach that can turn around their season for the better.