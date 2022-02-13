The match day 12 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, witnessed mixed results as some big teams failed to impress their fans both at home and away.

Six home victories, an away win and three draws with 17 goals scored, were recorded in the 10 games played this weekend across different venues.

Remo Stars’ unbeaten run was finally halted at the Pantami Stadium where Gombe United defeated the Blue Star Boys by a lone goal

It was Remo Stars’ first taste of defeat this season after a solid unbeaten run in 11 games.

The Ikenne based side last saw defeat during a one nil crash against Gateway United in the second tier division making it 242 days Ogunbote side recorded a loss in any competitive match.

Ibrahim Yahaya gave Gombe United the only goal of the game after firing past Remo Stars goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, in the 15th minute to the delight of the over 10,000 fans that came around to cheer the home side.

Yahaya’s goal extended Gombe United’s unbeaten home run to six this season.

With Sunday’s result, Remo Stars slipped to the third position with 23 points.

In Uyo, Akwa United failed to make their dominance count as they dropped points at home against relegation threatened side, Heartland of Owerri.

Akwa United earned a penalty after Jimoh Gbadamosi pulled down David Onovo in the penalty area in the 14 minute.

Heartland official while trying to protest the call got sent off as the game got rowdy after the decision of the referee.

The host failed to convert the spot after Femi Thomas, Heartland Goalkeeper reacted to Ubong Friday’s poor delivery.

Another penalty was given to the promise keepers after David Onovo was brought down while heading a rebound.

Femi Thomas was spontaneous to save another Friday’s penalty.

According to Opta Nigeria, Femi Thomas became the first goalkeeper to save two penalty kicks in an NPFL game since 2017 after Ojo Olorunleke against Niger Tornadoes.

2️⃣ – Femi Thomas becomes the first goalkeeper to save 2 penalty kicks (19' & 25') in an NPFL match since March 2017 when Ojo Olorunleke saved 2 penalty kicks (4' & 67') for Sunshine Stars against Niger Tornadoes. #AKWHEA #NPFL22 pic.twitter.com/CxyFgsbYAG — Opta Nigeria (@OptaNGR) February 13, 2022

Akwa United couldn’t convert any tangible chances as Kennedy Boboye’s side settled for a stalemate against the rejuvenated Heartland side.

Sunday’s draw was the third for the Promise Keepers at the Nest of Champions this season as they sit in the eighth position with 17 points.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers defeated Abia Warriors 2-1 in a game classified as an Oriental Derby in Nnewi.

Rangers got back to winning ways after they failed to score in their last four NPFL games.

Abia got the lead at the beginning of the second half with Valentine Odoh’s strike in the 49th minute.

Parity was restored for Maikaba boys after Chris Nnaji scored from the spot in the 66th minute.

Rangers completed the comeback with Chidiedube Nwobodo scoring off a careless ball inside Abia Warriors’ area in the 71st minute.

Kano Pillars were the only home team that lost to an away side in week 12. Plateau United defeated the Sai Masu Gida one nil in a decisive encounter.

Advertisements



It was the first time Kano Pillars will record a defeat at home this season with Anthony Sunday scoring for Fidelis Illechukwu‘s side in the 84th minute.

Playing behind closed doors, Shooting Stars defeated visitors Dakkada one nil in an enthralling game at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba.

Shooting Stars newly signed forward, Sunday Faleye, scored the only goal of the encounter.

Faleye scored after converting a pass from Aniette Okon in the 82nd minute.

The Oluyole Warriors kept the continental hopes alive, staying sixth in the table with 18 points.

In Lafia, Sunshine failed to secure its early lead of the encounter as both teams shared spoils.

Sunshine went in front with Leonard Ugochukwu’s goal against his former side in the fourth minute.

The Solid Miners levelled after Micheal Tochukwu drove past three Sunshine players before placing Opubo in the 39th minute.

MFM continued to perform below par as they were handed yet another defeat on Sunday.

The Olukoya Boys lost 2-1 to Lobi Stars of Markurdi.

Ifeanyi Ogba scored a brace in the ninth and 39th minute respectively to earn the hosts their first victory this month.

MFM scored its first away goal this season from Oludayo Alabi in the 80th minute.

The Olukoya Boys remain rooted to the bottom of the log in 20th position with a paltry seven points.

Results of Match day 12

Katsina United 1-0 Kwara United

Enyimba FC 1-1 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 3-0 Wikki Tourists

Akwa United 0-0 Heartland

Gombe 1-0 Remo Stars

Shooting Stars 1-0 Dakkada FC

Lobi Stars 2-1 MFM FC

Rangers 2- 1 Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars 0-1 Plateau United

Nasarawa United 1-1 Sunshine