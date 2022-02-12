It was fitting that Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, was in attendance when Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel completed the set of trophies since the Russian took over the club in 2003.

As it was on May 29, 2021, Kai Havertz scored the winner once again, after his heroics against Manchester City.

Chelsea dominated the match but there were few gilt-edged scoring chances created by the European champions. They took the lead through a thumping header from Romelu Lukaku in the 55th from a cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Palmeiras, who were also gunning for their first-ever Club World Cup got their equaliser from the spot when Thiago Silva handled a cross into the Chelsea box. Raphael Veiga sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way in the 64th minute to level the encounter.

At the post-match interview, the match-winner, Havertz noted it was an “amazing feeling”.

He added, “Just after champions of Europe, now champions of the world. I was nervous about taking the penalty but I kept my nerve.”

The German explained he was the third choice penalty taker behind Jorginho and Lukaku and he added that he had the total trust of his teammates to take the pressurised kick.

With Abramovich’s investment in the 19 years after he landed at Stamford Bridge in his helicopter, Chelsea have claimed two Champions League titles, two Europa League titles, the UEFA Super Cup, five FA Cups, five Premier League titles, three EFL titles, and finally the missing one, the FIFA World Club Cup.

It was redemption for Chelsea captain, Caesar Azpilicueta, who was part of the Blues who lost 1-0 to another Brazilian side, Corinthians in the final but on Saturday, February 12, 2022, he received the trophy from FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.