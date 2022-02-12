Kano Pillars v Plateau United @Sani Abacha Stadium @4 p.m. on Feb.12

Can Plateau make it four consecutive league wins?

It has always been a tight affair and there have been only two goals in the last five matchups.

Plateau United are on a three-match winning streak that has taken them to third on the NPFL table, two points off leaders Remo Stars so a win on Sunday could see them go top while their visitors, after a lukewarm start to the season, have started gathering some momentum.

Pillars have 14 points from 11 matches and 11 of the 14 points have come at home where they have not lost though they have drawn twice in five home games.

Plateau United, however, have not been good travellers – losing four and winning once on the road this season.

Current Form: Kano Pillars [L-D-W-W-L]; Plateau Utd [W-W-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

30/05/21 NPF Plateau Utd 0 – 0 Kano Pillars

13/01/21 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 0 Plateau Utd

01/12/19 NPF Plateau Utd 0 – 0 Kano Pillars

05/05/19 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 0 Plateau Utd

27/01/19 NPF Plateau Utd 0 – 0 Kano Pillars

Prediction: Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Napoli v Inter Milan @Stadio Diego Armando Maradona @6 p.m. on Feb.12

The Osimhen Revenge

In the first installment last November, Victor Osimhen fractured his eye socket, an injury that somewhat derailed Napoli as they chased their first Serie A title since 1990.

The Nigerian is back, though playing with a face mask but he scored last weekend to bring Napoli to within a point of the league leaders, who have not looked as fluid as they did before the short winter break.

Alessandro Bastoni and Joaquín Correa are out of the Inter Milan team that will play on Sunday while Napoli have a full squad with the return of Kalidou Koulibaly from Cameroon where he captained Senegal to a first-ever AFCON title.

According to Football Italia, there is another angle to Saturday’s encounter.

“The 62-year-old Italian coach has faced his Nerazzurri counterpart 11 times but Spalletti has never beaten Inzaghi whilst playing at home.”

Inter lead the table with 53 points from 23 matches with Napoli in second (courtesy goals scored) with 52 points from 24 matches.

Current Form: Napoli [W-W-W-L-W]; Inter Milan [W-L-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

21/11/21 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 2 Napoli

18/04/21 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Inter Milan

16/12/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

28/07/20 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 0 Napoli

13/06/20 COI Napoli 1 – 1 Inter Milan

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Inter Milan

Man. Utd v Southampton @Old Trafford @1:30 p.m. on Feb.12

Rangnick’s men need a great performance against the Saints

United are not where they want to be and Ralf Rangnick and the supporters will expect a reaction when they host Southampton on Saturday in the early lunch kickoff.

One loss and a draw against sides they were expected to beat in their last two matches have left the Red Devils without a trophy for the fourth consecutive season but they have to ensure they get a Champions League ticket at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Saints have gone marching on with a comeback win against Tottenham on Wednesday, which puts them in a buoyant mood travelling to Old Trafford.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will likely name an unchanged side from the one that started against Spurs.

How will Rangnick respond to widespread calls to drop United captain Harry Maguire, after another shambolic display against basement side Burnley last Tuesday?

Current Form: Man. Utd [D-L-W-W-D]; Southampton [W-W-D-L-W]

Head-to-head

22/08/21 PRL Southampton 1 – 1 Man. Utd

02/02/21 PRL Man. Utd 9 – 0 Southampton

29/11/20 PRL Southampton 2 – 3 Man. Utd

13/07/20 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 2 Southampton

31/08/19 PRL Southampton 1 – 1 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 3-1 Southampton

Villarreal v Real Madrid @Estadio de la Cerámica @4:15 p.m. on Feb.12

Beating Real Madrid is a dream for the Yellow Submarine

Unai Emery’s Villarreal have lost once in their last five matches and that form has seen the Yellow Submarine rise up the La Liga table to sixth with 35 points but they are a massive 18 points shy of the visitors to La Ceramica on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without top scorer, Karim Benzema, but Casemiro is likely to be back in the squad for this encounter.

The first installment ended goalless and Madrid have lost just twice in the league this season and will seek to secure a positive outcome as they face PSG next in the Champions League.

Current Form: Villarreal [D-L-W-W-D]; Real Madrid [W-W-D-L-W]

Head-to-head

25/09/21 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 0 Villarreal

22/05/21 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 1 Villarreal

21/11/20 LAL Villarreal 1 – 1 Real Madrid

16/07/20 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 1 Villarreal

01/09/19 LAL Villarreal 2 – 2 Real Madrid

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid