The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheneacho couldn’t tame a Liverpool side looking to close the gap on runaway league leaders, Manchester City last night at Anfield.

The three Nigerians played during Leicester’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool with Diego Jota scoring a brace to keep the pursuit of the second EPL title for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Kelechi Iheneacho started from the bench while Ndidi and Lookman were in Brendan Rodger’s starting lineup during the encounter.

Jota registered his first goal after converting a blocked header from Van Dijk by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 34th minute.

Ademola couldn’t drive past Liverpool’s defence despite all efforts tried by the Nigerian who just got cleared by FIFA.

As the game got more intense, Wilfred Ndidi was doing the clearing from the centre back position alongside Daniel Amartey.

The addition of Iheanacho from the bench couldn’t add to the attacking options for Foxes, as the Nigerian got handicapped by Liverpool’s defender.

The hope for Leicester to equalise got shattered after Diogo Jota converted Joel Matip’s pass in the 87th minute.

Jota’s brace increased the goals tally of the Portuguese to 17 across all competitions this season which happened to be the most scored by the forward in a single season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s victory extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 15 games, 11 wins and five draws.

Elsewhere, Wolves were stunned 1-0 by Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium.

It was Wolves’ first defeat at home in the EPL this year while Gunners who haven’t earned a victory this year grabbed the opportunity via a Gabriel’s tap in after Jose Sa failed to get his hands on a ball from a corner kick.

Arsenal are fifth with 39 points from 22 matches-two games in hand, as they chase a top four finish.