Former England Youth international Ademola Lookman has received his long-awaited clearance from FIFA in order to be eligible to represent Nigeria going forward.

The 24-year old, who is currently on-loan at Leicester City where he features week in week out with the Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, had long expressed his desire to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria.

However, delayed paperwork had denied him the chance up until now that the world football governing body finally approved his allegiance switch application.

Lookman like many others of Nigerian descent came through the youth ranks with England at both U19 and U21 levels.

The former Charlton ace also helped England’s U20s win the U20 World Cup in 2017.

While the likes of Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham have chosen to stick with their adopted country, Lookman decided he’d make the switch to play for Nigeria instead of the Three Lions where his chances are quite slim if non-existent

And according to The Associated Press, Fifa has approved the switch.

Though slowed down by injury at some point, Lookman has impressed in the EPL this season, making 22 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions.

The attacker has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions and has picked up three assists along the way too.

Many had agitated for his inclusion in Nigeria’s squad to the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following the spate of withdrawals by the likes of Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigeria Football Federation had to make the clarification that Lookman was yet to be eligible to feature for Nigeria at that point.

Now that he has been cleared, it is yet to be seen if Lookman will be drafted immediately for the upcoming World Cup playoff against Ghana’s Black Stars.

Having seen the likes of Shola Ameobi, Victor Moses and Ola Aina make the most of their international careers with Nigeria after previously representing England in the junior cadres, Lookman will hope to do more of the same if not more with the Super Eagles.