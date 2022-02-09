The League Management Company (LMC) has expressed its dissatisfaction over the clash that occurred between fans of Shooting Stars and Remo Stars during Matchday 11 fixture at Ikenne on Sunday.

The LMC body made this known via a letter released and signed by the Coordinating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, yesterday, 8th February.

The match, which ended 1-0 in favour of Remo, experienced unruly acts from fans of the visiting team, Shooting Stars, which led to injury and destruction of properties at the stadium.

According to the report, Shooting Stars fans were seen throwing bottles on the pitch, which led to the delay in the match around the 31st and 87th minutes of the game.

According to the letter sent to Shooting Stars from the LMC, which read:

“Upon a review of the matchday 11 fixture and the official match reports; Remo Stars vs Shooting Stars, there is a match commissioner reports that you are in breach of the framework and rules if the Nigeria Professional Football League (the league rules) as follows:”

“In that on Sunday, the 6th of February, 2022, during your away match with Remo Stars, it is alleged that some of your spectators threw bottles into the field, which caused the match to be delayed at 31st and 87th minutes of the match. Furthermore, your spectators clashed with the home team spectators immediately after the match, resulting in injuries and destruction of properties.”

“1. That you are in breach of Rule B13.22: which states supporters of any club that persistently caused disorder at home or away may be banned from all league match venues for such a period as the LMC may deem fit.

2. That you are in breach of Rule B15.16 which states that clubs will be held responsible for the behaviour of their fans before, during and after the match.

Consequently, the LMC intends to exercise its summary jurisdiction and to impose on you the following sanctions.

(a). An order closing stadium to fans for your next home match.

(b). A warning that further breach may result in the closure of your stadium to fans or movement of your club to another venue, among other sanctions.

In accordance with Rule C26, you are required, within 48 hours of the date of this notice, to either

(1). Submit to the summary jurisdiction and the sanctions contained herein; or

(2). Elect to be dealt with by a disciplinary panel.

Any such election must be in writing addressed to the undersigned at the office of the LMC. Should you submit to the summary jurisdiction as the prescribed sanctions, kindly note that the fines therein are to be paid within 7 working days.

Note that in accordance with Rule E1, where an appeal or election to be dealt with by a disciplinary panel fails or is found to have been frivolous, such party may be liable to such additional sanction(s) as may be deemed fit in the circumstances.”