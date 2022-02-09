Frank Lampard recorded his first EPL defeat in charge of Everton as the Toffees lost 3-1 to Newcastle St. James Park on Tuesday night.

It was Lampard’s first league game as a manager after being sacked by Chelsea a year ago.

The Toffees had to make two first half substitutions after Demarai Gray and Yeri Minna got injured in the 25th and 35th minutes respectively.

Two own goals were recorded in the first half of the encounter from both sides as Newcastle came from behind to hammer Everton in a four goal thriller encounter.

Everton took the lead from Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal in the 36th minute. A comeback for the host began when Mason Holgate inadvertently scored into his own net after Jamaal’s header hit the crossbar in the 37th minute.

The second half had a change in perspective for the Magpies.

Ryan Fraser doubled the lead after connecting a Saint-Maximin pass in the 56th minute.

Kieran Trippier gave the hosts the third with his curled free kick into the net past Pickford in the 80th minute to record Newcastle’s first back to back victory this season.

Four days after an abysmal knockout from the FA Cup, Manchester United pit up another disappointing performance as they dropped points away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Ref Devils are yet to find a perfect way to win games with a shaky approach on attacks.

United which started with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench showed glimpses of hope in the first 25 minutes of the game commanding three dangerous attacks against their opponent.

Raphael Varane’s header in the 12th minute was ruled out after a controversial VAR check. The goal was disallowed because Harry Maguire blocked Jay Rodriguez from getting back to defend a free kick by Bruno Fernandes.

They, however, broke the deadlock with Paul Pogba’s shot in the 18th minute. United got another chance to double the lead but Referee Mike Dean ruled it out after Pogba was found to have fouled in the 22nd minute.

Burnley equalised after another shoddy blunder from United captain Harry Maguire who failed to prevent Rodriguez from slotting it past David de Gea in the 46th minute.

Ronaldo came off the bench for United in the 68th minute but couldn’t add a winning goal at Turf Moor. This is the first time since 2010 for Ronaldo to witness a goal drought in five matches.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Dennis’ side, Watford, were defeated by a lone goal against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the encounter to put the Hammers in fourth position, ahead of Manchester United.