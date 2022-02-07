The NPFL matchday 11 went on without any major hitch last weekend. There were five home wins, one defeat, and three draws with a total of 10 goals recorded throughout the match day.

Remo Stars maintained their unbeaten streak with a lone goal victory over fellow Southwestern club, Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

The derby was another moment for Gbenga Ogunbote to face his former club 3SC, as Nduka Junior’s free-kick in the 60th minute sent the Oluyole Warriors back to Ibadan from Ikenne with a first defeat in four NPFL matches.

With the victory, Remo Stars moved to the top spot of the table with 23 points, displacing Rivers United who lost away in Plateau. Stanley Eguma’s side couldn’t maintain its unbeaten run it started this season as they suffered a one-nil loss to Plateau United.

Jesse Akila scored for the Peace Boys in the 34th minute to atone for the penalty he had missed in the 17th minute.

Sunshine Stars suffered their first defeat at their temporary home of Dipo Dina Stadium to Enyimba. The only goal of the encounter came via Sunshine Stars goalkeeper, Mustapha Lawal’s miscued clearance which rolled into the net off Victor Mbaoma in the 46th minute.

Niger Tornadoes got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Katsina in Abuja. Ahmed Liman and Shamsudeen Hashim scored in the 20th and 25th minutes respectively for Tornadoes while Sanni Faisal got a consolation for the visitors before the first half break.

Meanwhile, Kwara United got a decisive one-nil victory over Lobi Stars of Markurdi at the Kwara Township Stadium in Ilorin. The Afonja Warriors got the lead with Samad Kadiri’s strike in the 72nd minute to move to the fifth position with 18 points.

Dakkada FC recorded their first victory after a three-match exile to Benin. Musa Basiru broke the deadlock in the 85th minute to lift the Uyo-based side to the 17th position with 12 points.

There were stalemates in Okigwe, Lagos, and Bauchi respectively as spoils were shared. MFM got a little reprieve with a goalless draw against Akwa United; Abia Warriors were forced to a 1-1 result by Nasarawa United while Rangers made up for their last league loss with a hard-earned point away to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.

Matchday 11 Results

Sunshine 0 – 1 Enyimba

Remo Stars 1 – 0 Shooting Stars

Plateau United 1 – 0 Rivers United

Kwara United 1 – 0 Lobi Stars

MFM 0 – 0 Akwa United

Niger Tornadoes 2 – 1 Katsina

Wikki Tourist 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers

Abia Warriors 1 – 1 Nasarawa

Dakkada 1 – 0 Kano Pillars