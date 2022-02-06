Africa’s flagship football tournament is set for a thrilling finish this Sunday night as the Teranga Lions of Senegal are all set to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the final match of the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.

The one-month long tournament which has endured its fair share of the good, bad and ugly is expected to enjoy a thrilling finish as some of the continent’s very best players will be on parade tonight at the Stade Omnisport Paul Biya (Yaoundé)

Even though some have narrowed it to a Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah final, there is more to Senegal and Egypt than these two iconic players.

The mission tonight for both Mane and Salah is to help their countries win this coveted title and their contributions may be the deciding factor.

Eventhough Egypt have seven AFCON titles already, Salah has never won it and he is desperate to do that night.

Mane would even be more desperate as Senegal have never won any AFCON title only coming close on two occasions in 2002 and 2019.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the LIVE UPDATES.

Kickoff is 8.00 pm

Starting line-ups:

Egypt: Mohamed Abou-Gabal, Emam Ashour, Mahmoud El-Wensh, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, Ahmed Fattouh, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Elneny, Amr El-Sulaya, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Bouna Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, Famara Diedhiou

KICKOFF! The AFCON 2021 final is already underway

An early penalty set to be given

Just four minutes into the game and Senegal have earned themselves a penalty kick

Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) is shown a yellow card for the foul

Sadio Mane takes it for Senegal and he MISSES it

Big SAVE by the Egyptian goalkeeper and the Teranga Lions miss a glorious chance to take the lead

🚨⚽️ | GABASKI SAVES THE PENALTY BY SADIO MANE! 💥 GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT!!#SENEGY #AFCONpic.twitter.com/ZkVfGaM1fk — TFS – Top Football Show (@TopFootballShow) February 6, 2022

10 Mins Senegal 0-0 Egypt

Senegal with an effort just at the edge of the box but the Egypt goalkeeper makes an easy save

Free kick for Egypt just near the centre circle and they take that quickly

Another chance for Senegal but no one there for the needed touch to get that in the net

Sarr dribbled past Fattouh but his low cross went begging in front of the goal line

20 Minutes played now Senegal 0-0 Egypt

Another great run by Ismailla Sarr for Senegal but Egypt survive yet another scare

Senegal have faced 45 shots in this year’s AFCON and conceded just twice

Abdel-Moneim plays a long pass to Marmoush behind the defence but Mendy catches it first.

Goal kick for Senegal… Still 0-0

Another cracking run from Ismailia Sarr but his final ball is over the bar

Free kick for Senegal

The Afcon 2021 has witnessed a staggering 14 red cards

Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi was one of the recipients of a red card in Cameroon

A Senegal player appears injured and play temporarily halted

A throw for Egypt in their own half and quickly taken

Salah with a fine strike from an impossible angle but Edouard Mendy produces a world class save

Another yellow card. This time for Senegal captain Kolloulibaly

Two minutes added time..

Senegal’s Kouyate with a long shot but off the target

Half Time: Sengal 0-0 Egypt

The two biggest chances fell to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. While Sane saw his penalty kick saved, Salah was denied in the 42nd minute by a world class save by Edouard Mendy

The second half already underway

Another wasted chance for Senegal.. Gabasky to the rescue for Egypt again

Senegal defender Abdou Diallo is booked for a foul on Salah Sengal are on the front foot in the earlier proceedings in the second half but still no goal.. Gabasky doing quite well for Egypt Egypt make three substitutions… Mahmoud Trezeguet replaces Amr El-Sulaya, striker Marwan Hamdi replaces Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Zizo replaces Omar Marmoush We have passed the hour mark.. Senegal 0-0 Egypt While this is Egypt’s 10th AFCON final appearance, this is the third for the Teranga Lions Senegal have made their first substitution. Pape Gueye replaces Cheikhou Kouyate. Five of the last 11 Afcon finals have gone all the way to penalty shoot outs.. Could we be seeing another one tonight as we are entering the dying moments of this game Chance…Glancing header and Egypt almost take the lead here Marwan Hamdi rose above his marker to head just wide following an inviting cross from left-back Ahmed Fattouh The Egyptians have come alive in these last few minutes Senegal make a double substitution. Boulaye Dia in for Ismaila Sarr and Bamba Dieng replaces Famara Diedhiou Play momentarily halted as the Egypt goalkeeper Gabasky is injured He is back on the feet and good to continue Among other things $4.5m up for grabs for whoever wins tonight Bamba Dieng volley goes high over following a cross from the left. Papa Gueye yet to make much difference since coming on.. Yellow card for Sadio Mane.. Three minutes added time Full Time: Senegal 0-0 Egypt The game will be going into extra time Out of the nine Afcon finals that has gone into extra time, eight went all the way to penalty kicks The extra time has begun Diang with an early chance for Senegal but Gabasky with the crucial save again The extra time has begun Unlike Egypt, Senegal are yet to play any penalty shootouts at the Afcon 2021 We are barely 25 minutes away from penalty kicks Egypt appear to be content to sit back and soak up pressure for now.. Egypt make a fourth substitution. Midfielder Mohanad Lasheen replaces Hamdi Fathi Bamba Diang with a thumping header and Gabasky kept that out again