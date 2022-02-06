Frank Lampard on Saturday started his reign at Everton on an impressive note; leading the Toffees to an impressive 4-1 win over fellow Premier League side, Brentford, in their FA Cup Fourth Round clash

Despite coming in as an 88th minute substitute, Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, made sure he had an impact in Lampard’s first win as Everton manager.

The Nigerian star bagged an assist when he expertly laid the ball to fellow substitute Andros Townsend who in turn fired home from inside the penalty area in the 91st minute to seal the big win.

It was Yerri Mina who scored the opener for Everton shortly after the half-hour mark before Richarlison made it 2-0 on the 48th minute.

Ivan Toney scored Brentford’s only goal via spot-kick in the 54th minute before Mason Holgate restored Everton’s two-goal lead in the 62nd minute before the sweet combination between Iwobi and Towsend for the fourth goal.

It is worthy to note that this is the first time in the season that Everton have scored four goals and many would be happy if these are signs of better things to come in the Lampard dispensation at the Merseyside club.

Lampard 43, replaced Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier last month after one win in 13 games.

While Iwobi got a cameo appearance for Everton, right-back Daniel Oyegoke and Nigeria international midfielder Frank Onyeka were non-playing substitutes for Brentford in Saturday’s fourth-round clash.

In other results, Chelsea and West Ham survived imminent upset as they needed extra-time goals to beat League One and National League sides, Plymouth and Kidderminster, respectively with 2-1 scorelines.

On their part, Manchester City showed class and superiority as they pummelled Fulham 4-1 to progress into the fifth round.

Elsewhere, Stoke City secured their berth in the fifth round after a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the bet365 Stadium.

On his debut for the Potters, Nigerian striker Josh Maja was on target in the 15th minute after benefiting from an awful mistake by their opponents

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace saw off League Two opponents Hartlepool United 2-0.

While most of the big teams got it right on Saturday, Manchester United were eliminated Friday night following a 7-8 penalty defeat against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.