The battle of the Stars: Remo Stars v Shooting Stars @Dipo Dina Stadium @4pm on Feb.6

Just two weeks ago, Shooting Stars were languishing in 16th position on the table, unable to win both home and away. A riot act was read to the team to start performing or else and they went on a three-game winning streak that has taken them to sixth, just five points off unbeaten second-placed Remo Stars. It is a meeting of familiar faces as Edith Agoye faces off against one of his coaching mentors in Gbenga Ogunbote.

Remo Stars have dropped points at the Dipo Dina Stadium in two matches of their five home matches and conceded their first goal in Ikenne against Rivers United in a matchday 9 encounter on January 30.

Current Form: Remo Stars: D-D-D-W-W; Shooting Stars: W-W-W-L-D

Head-to-head

19/07/17 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 1 Shooting Stars

25/02/17 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 1 Remo Stars

Prediction: Remo Stars 0-0 Shooting Stars

Record winners against designated champions: Egypt v Senegal @Stade Omnisport Paul Biya @8pm on Feb.6

In four of their last five meetings, the winner of this contest has been just a one-goal margin, which could be the story on Sunday’s final.

Seven-time champions, Egypt may run out of gas having played extra time in their last three matches; a 2-1 victory over Morocco and penalty wins over Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire. The Pharaohs have scored just four goals in their six AFCON matches.

Two-time finalists, Senegal scored one goal in the group stage-a 97th-minute penalty against Zimbabwe and drew goals with both Guinea and Malawi. But they have since picked up form, scoring eight goals in their last three. The Teranga Lions seeks a first-ever AFCON title after final heartaches in 2002 and 2019.

Current Form: Egypt: W-W-W-W-W; Senegal: W-W-W-D-D

Head-to-head

15/11/14 ACO Egypt 0 – 1 Senegal

05/09/14 ACO Senegal 2 – 0 Egypt

07/02/06 ACO Egypt 2 – 1 Senegal

20/01/02 ACO Egypt 0 – 1 Senegal

05/05/01 WQA Egypt 1 – 0 Senegal

Prediction: Senegal 2-1 Egypt

The 230th Derby della Madonnina: Inter Milan v AC Milan @San Siro @6pm on Feb.5

Four points separate these rivals but the defending champions, Inter, have a game in hand and have just one loss in their last seven encounters against their city rivals. Stefano Pioli is also hampered by the absences of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fikayo Tomori, and Ante Rebic as they try to regain their excellent form at the beginning of the season.

This is a game between Serie A’s most potent scorers. Inter have scored 53 goals while AC Milan have scored 47 although Pioli’s men have conceded more-25 as against 17 for the champions, who have played a game less. Simone Inzaghi is proving to be an astute replacement for Antonio Conte as he chases his first Scudetto as a manager.

Current Form: Inter Milan: W-W-D-W-W; AC Milan: D-L-W-W-W

Head-to-head

07/11/21 SEA AC Milan 1 – 1 Inter Milan

Advertisements



21/02/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 3 Inter Milan

26/01/21 COI Inter Milan 2 – 1 AC Milan

17/10/20 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 2 AC Milan

09/02/20 SEA Inter Milan 4 – 2 AC Milan

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 AC Milan

Inconsistent teams seek a way: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid @Nou Camp @4:15pm on Feb.6

This is a match both would not have wanted to play immediately after the mini-break because a negative result could totally derail the rest of the campaign. Both are floundering in fourth and fifth place on the table and a place in next season’s Champions League is the realistic target for both managers-Xavi and Diego Simeone.

Barcelona had a good window as they brought in Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Adama Traore. Both players will add more speed to their attack, which has produced 32 goals in 21 matches. Atypical of a Simeone team, Atletico have conceded 26 goals this season. The defending champions conceded 25 for the whole of last season.

Current Form: Barcelona: W-L-L-D-W; Atletico Madrid: W-L-L-D-W

Head-to-head

02/10/21 LAL Atletico 2 – 0 Barcelona

08/05/21 LAL Barcelona 0 – 0 Atletico

21/11/20 LAL Atletico 1 – 0 Barcelona

30/06/20 LAL Barcelona 2 – 2 Atletico

09/01/20 SUC Barcelona 2 – 3 Atletico

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico