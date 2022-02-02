With no Africa Cup of Nations title to their names, Burkina Faso and Senegal will hope to take another giant step forward tonight in their quest to break that long jinx

Both teams will battle it out at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for a place in Sunday’s final and for many, the pendulum of victory could swing either way.

The Burkinabe finished third in their last appearance in Gabon 2017. After missing the last edition in Egypt, they seek to better their best-ever AFCON record when they finished as losing finalists in 2013.

As for the Teranga Lions, they are in the AFCON semifinals for the second time in a row. Finishing as runners-up in Egypt 2019, Senegal seek a title that has eluded them for a long time.

Road to the semifinal

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of host nation Cameroon in the tournament’s curtain-raiser on January 9, the Stallions have not looked back afterwards.

Hassane Bande’s solitary strike saw them beat Cape Verde 1-0 thereafter before settling for a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia in their final group game which was enough for them to finish as runners-up in Group A.

The Stallions were then forced into penalties by a resilient Gabon side in their round-of-16 clash two Sundays ago before they prevailed 1-0 over Tunisia in the quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 games across all competitions — picking up five wins and five draws — with their group-stage defeat at the hands of the Indomitable Lions being the only exception.

As for Senegal, though they have started out slowly in Cameroon, they have gotten better at the business end of the tournament.

The Teranga Lions laboured to a lone goal win over lowly-rated Zimbabwe in their group opener and failed to win their subsequent group games, playing out goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi respectively.

However, with five points, they still finished as Group winners and went on to beat Cape Verde 2-0 in the Round of 16 before following it up with a 3-1 win over Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-final.

Prediction

This will be the third Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Burkina Faso and Senegal and the first in the knock-out rounds, with Senegal unbeaten in the previous two matches in the group stages

With their quality and squad depth, Senegal are the favourites for the final but having seen a lot of dramatic results at the 2021 Afcon, a shock may in the offing for Sadio Mane and his teammates.

That said, it is expected that both teams should score in Wednesday’s semi-final contest.

Managers’ words

“Personally, I achieved my goal, but as a competitor, I aim to win the trophy next Sunday. We are determined to go all the way to win the title. Against Senegal, a great footballing country, we have to be ourselves. The main thing is to play our usual game.” – Kamou Malo, Burkina Faso Manager

“We prepared well for our semi-final against Burkina Faso, even if we didn’t have a lot of time. We focused on recovery. We know the Burkina Faso team well; they remain a good team that is progressing with good players. We are expecting a difficult match, but we are ready.” – Aliou Cissé Senegal Manager

Match Details

Burkina Faso vs Senegal

Date: 2 February 2022

Time: 8,00 p.m.

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé

