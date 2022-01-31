Former Nigerian U-17 star, Akinkunmi Amoo, has joined Danish club side, FC, Copenhagen from Swedish side FC Hammarby on a contract till the end of 2026, FC Copenhagen Twitter handle stated on Monday.

“F.C. Copenhagen have signed Nigerian attacking talent Akinkunmi Amoo from Swedish side Hammarby IF on a contract until the end of 2026 #fcklive”

The 19-year old leaves Hammarby, whom he joined two years ago, to join the better-rated Copenhagen side for €4.5 million [about $5 million]. Copenhagen is ranked 147th in the world, compared to Hammarby’s 315th ranking and they are a regular side in the UEFA Champions League.

Akinkunmi joins the list of Nigerian players, Samuel Kalu and Odion Ighalo, who changed clubs during the January transfer window. FCK Sport director, Paul Christensen praised the youngster’s versatile abilities in several roles, saying these were instrumental in the transfer.

“Amoo is one of the most interesting young players in Scandinavian football”.

“He is a player with fantastic acceleration and great abilities one on one, and he is also quite dangerous. The potential is huge, but there is also a lot of hard work ahead of him. If we succeed in releasing this, he can achieve a lot.

“We already have a large number of talented players in our squad, and we have only brought Amoo in because we think he is extraordinary and can give our offensive set-up even more options.

“We want to build a very strong attack with many opportunities, and Amoo gives us an incredible boost and some additional qualities to those we already have.”

Meanwhile, Amoo has claimed his switch to the Danish side was an essential step for his career.

“FCK is an international club with ambitions to compete against the biggest teams in Europe, and I was really attracted to be part of these ambitions.

“There have been other opportunities for me along the way, but I feel that FCK is the correct next step for me in terms of career. Here I can develop and learn a lot together with the fantastic players that the club already has.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge and to stepping into Parken, which is a fantastic stadium with passionate fans.”

He, however, appreciated his former club for the smooth transition to the Danish capital. “I have had a fantastic time at Hammarby, and I have great respect for the club and the fans there,” says the teenager.

“They gave me the chance and believed in me and I will never forget that.

“Therefore, I am also very happy that the clubs have made an agreement that both parties are happy with. Ever since I heard about the possibility of coming to F.C. Copenhagen, I have hoped that it could be done.”

He was almost called up by Coach Augustine Eguavoen for the AFCON tournament, to replace Odion Ighalo and in almost two seasons with Hammarby, Amoo played 49 times, scoring 13 goals and laying on six assists.