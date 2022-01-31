Christian Eriksen, who made the headlines when he suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is set for competitive football again and he would be doing that in the Premier League with Brentford.

Eriksen sealed a short-term contract with the Bees on Monday and that will see him team up with Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka who has been having a fairly good time with the EPL new boys.

According to official communication from Brentford, the Danish midfielder only has a deal to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, while commenting on the signing of his fellow countryman, said he is excited with the prospect of working with Eriksen.

He said: “I am looking forward to working with Christian [Eriksen] again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then.

“Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match-fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level,” he concluded.

Sitting in the 14th position with just one win from their last five league games, Brentford will hope Eriksen’s acquisition can help improve their fortune as they work to keep their Premier League status for this season.