Matchday nine of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL was completed on Sunday with 16 goals scored in the 10 matches. There were three away wins, two draws, and Sunshine Stars had the biggest winning margin.

MFM FC lost their seventh game of the 2021 season-a 1-0 loss to Southwest opponents, 3SC. This was their third loss at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and the Lagos-based side is now bottom of the league with just six points from the opening nine matches.

Things failed to turn around for the Olukoya Boys after Kolawole Daniel’s pass found Damilare Olatunji in the box, and the forward gave 3SC the fifth-minute lead, which they never relinquished.

It was 3SC’s first away win in the NPFL since 2016. It was also the first time 3SC have won back-to-back league matches and the three points took them to 13th place on the table.

Unbeaten Remo Stars held table-topping Rivers United to a 1-1 result at their Ikenne stadium. Andy Okpe put the host in front after converting Ifegwu Ojukwu’s cross in the 10th minute.

Remo Stars’ reliable goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole’s misjudged clearance cost Remo Stars dearly with just two minutes left on the clock in the first half and that gave Chijioke Akuneto the easier of equalisers.

Elsewhere, Kwara United dominated Gombe United 2-0 at the Kwara Township Stadium, Ilorin. Former NPFL top scorer, Junior Lokosa, and Alao Danbani’s goals in the 36th and 38th minute respectively moved the host to the eighth position with 14 points.

Dakkada FC’s three-match banishment from Uyo ended with a stalemate against Enugu Rangers at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

While it was a stalemate at Benin, Akwa United recorded its first away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes. Leo Ezekiel’s debut goal in the 66th minute was the only goal of the match and gave them all three points.

Wikki Tourist and Plateau United recorded home victories over their opponents. Wikki Tourist defeated Nasarawa United 2-0 to record their second victory in their last two home games. Abubakar Aliu scored a first league goal in the 33rd minute and Anas Yusuf’s 69th-minute goal sent Wikki Tourist to the sixth position behind Plateau.

Plateau remained solid at home with their lone goal victory over Abia Warriors. Albert Hillary scored the only goal of the encounter in the 69th minute.

Matchday 9 Results

Niger Tornadoes 0 – 1 Akwa United

Remo Stars 1 – 1 Rivers United

MFM 0 – 1 Shooting Stars

Wikki Tourists 2 – 0 Nasarawa United

Plateau United 1 – 0 Abia Warriors

Dakkada FC 0 – 0 Rangers

Kwara United 2 – 0 Gombe United

Enyimba 2 – 1 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 3 – 0 Lobi Stars

Heartland 0 – 1 Kano Pillars