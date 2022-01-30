What looks like a promising career for Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood may be heading for the rocks following the arrest of the 20-year old on suspicion of rape and assault by the Greater Manchester Police.

As reported by the BBC, Greater Manchester Police said it was made aware of “social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

It added:\”we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault”.

“He remains in custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester United earlier said the player would not return to training or matches until further notice.

The club said they “do not condone violence of any kind” and had been made aware of the allegations on social media but would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.

Mason Greenwood is yet to make any public statements on the social media allegations.

Earlier on Sunday, a number of pictures were uploaded along with a video and a voice note to the woman’s Instagram story, including one of her lips badly bleeding and several bruises to her face, body and thighs.

With blood flowing from her mouth in one video, a caption read: “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me.”

Greenwood, who made his debut, for the club in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February 2021 after rising through the ranks of the United academy.

Sportswear giant Nike, who sponsors the player, also released a statement to The Athletic, which read: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

On his first call-up to the national squad, it was discovered that Greenwood sneaked in two Icelandic models in the team hotel along with Phil Foden despite strict instructions to quarantine.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate ended up sending the United ace home, along with Foden.

Footballers and rape

Greenwood is definitely not the first high-profile star to be accused and arrested based on rape allegations. There have been a couple with most recent being that of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy who has been in prison since 2021.

Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo have also been accused of rape but no concrete evidence was established to warrant arrest let alone incarceration.

According to UK law, convicted rapists can be sentenced to a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.