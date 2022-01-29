Nigerian Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has resumed training with the Hornets at their London Conley training ground on Friday.

This was stated on the club’s Twitter page after the midfielder had been sidelined for four month after an injury in his muscle last September.

“Back with the squad 👊”

Etebo also updated his fans of his recent developments via his Twitter handle.

The video he uploaded read that “few steps to go”.

The 26-year-old picked up an injury last September during Watford’s 1-1 clash with Newcastle in the English Premier League.

According to the club’s medical team, it was stated that Etebo would be out of action for five months after he tore a quad muscle.

In an injury update after the Newcastle encounter, a Watford statement read: “Midfielder Peter Etebo tore a quad muscle towards the end of the Newcastle United game last weekend and is expected to be out for between four to five months.”

Watford have been struggling this season and have dropped into the relegation zone. They sit 19th with 14 points from 20 games played.

Claudio Ranieri lost his job last week as the club sought a way of escape. Veteran 74-year-old Roy Hodgson has been put in temporary charge till the end of the season.

The last time Watford recorded a win was 4-1 victory over Manchester United last year November.