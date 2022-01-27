English Premier League side, Arsenal, are reportedly considering a move for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic had been the prime target for Gunners in the past weeks but having lost out on the striker who has opted to join Juventus, Arsenal are said to be considering a swoop for Osimhen to fill the void.

Mikel Arteta has been keen to recruit a new attacker in this window with uncertainty looming over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future, but his side has failed to land the lethal forward they crave.

However, an Italian news outlet, Gazzetta Dello Sport suggests Arsenal may be willing to splash the cash in their pursuit of Osimhen, although Napoli want €70million (£58m).

While Vlahovic was in the market, Arsenal were said to be willing to pay the hefty €75m (£62m) asking price for the ace, but now they have missed out on him.

That development has left them scrambling to find a potential new target, with the prolific Osimhen – who is enjoying a superb season in Italy – thought to be on their radar.

The marksman has scored nine goals in 16 competitive matches for Napoli this campaign, adding to his 10-goal haul from the previous year.

Unable to make the Nigeria team to the AFCON tournament in Cameroon, Osimhen is rated as Africa’s Most expensive player having commanded a staggering €80m (£66m) transfer fee from Lille in 2020.

Though Osimhen, 23, has endured several injury problems since making the switch to Italy, his scoring prowess is never in doubt.

This perhaps explains why Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would only be willing to listen to offers above the £58m mark spent on Osimhen in the first place.

Osimhen, who just recovered from a facial injury, and Covid-19 has started playing with a protective mask.

Apart from Arsenal, Gazzetta Dello Sport also suggested big spenders Newcastle United are also interested in signing Osimhen in their desperate bid to avoid relegation from the English Premier League.