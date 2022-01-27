While the odds are heavily stacked against them, Nigeria forward and Watford’s newest signing, Samuel Kalu, is optimistic the Hornets will beat the drop at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles star in his first interview after being unveiled as Watford’s fourth January said he “can’t wait to get started” as he looks to achieve big things with the Hornets.

Desperately seeking to escape relegation, Watford prior to signing Kalu had also secured the services of full-back Hassane Kamara, central defender Samir, and midfielder Edo Kayembe to beef their ranks.

“I want to achieve big things with this great club, I know there is a lot to give and I want to give my best,” Kalu declared in his first interview as a Watford player.

Lifetime dream

With an age-long dream of one day playing in the Premier League, Kalu admitted he was overly excited when the Watford opportunity came calling.

“When I heard about the opportunity I was feeling grateful,” said Kalu.

“It’s one of my dreams to play in the Premier League, this is what I want. I will be here to give my best.

“I spoke to M’Baye Niang, he was my teammate in Bordeaux, he told me a lot about the Premier League and he was here before, he told me it’s a great club. He said the Premier League is the best league in the world, so I should grab my chance.

“[Slovakia, Belgium, and France] are all good leagues but I see the Premier League as more intense, powerful, I see it as the strongest league in the world.

“With my experience from the leagues I have played in, it’s quite similar with Ligue 1 and the Premier League. It’s amazing, every game is like a final, playing against the top clubs in the world.”

Difficult period

Kalu arrived at Vicarage Road at a time the Hornets are languishing in 19th place and looking to make progress in the Premier League table.

The 24-year-old looks forward to pulling on a Watford shirt and playing his part and is excited to hear the supporters cheer his name at Vicarage Road.

He said: “I’ve already seen the fixtures until the end of the season, with the quality of the players the team has I think we can do good things in the second half of the season.

“I know there are great fans here, I watched the last couple of games, I can’t wait to see them and I can’t wait to get started.

“I will give my best here to make sure we achieve our end goal.”

It is yet to be seen if Kalu will be handed a debut appearance in Watford’s next Premier League fixture which is an away game at Turf Moor against Burnley.