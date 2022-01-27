Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC) and the FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have entered into a partnership to ensure Nigeria qualifies for Qatar 2022.

The two bodies will work together to ensure that at least 5,000 supporters are airlifted to Accra in Ghana to support the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Accra is expected to host the first leg match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs between Nigeria and Ghana.

The project is to ensure that the Super Eagles never lack support as they take on the Black Stars in the first leg match.

At a World Press Conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Abayomi Ogunjimi, President of ANFASSC, said, “It is time Nigerians put the defeat of Super Eagles at AFCON 2021 behind them and focus on the task ahead which is to ensure that the team qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I am pained by what happened in Cameroon, but one thing that gave me joy is the way the Super Eagles played and the commitment of our players

“So, that is why we have deemed it fit to partner with SWAN for this project which will raise the level of awareness and increase support for the team ahead of the match,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman of FCT SWAN, Bunmi Haruna, said “there is no better time to embark on a project like this than now when Nigerians need to take their minds off what happened in Cameroon and focus on the World Cup playoffs”.

“I am really impressed with the vision of this project, which is why we are putting in everything to ensure the Eagles qualify for the World Cup.

“So, we are calling on corporate Nigerians to see this as a Nigerian project and be part of it. We need to turn Ghana to Nigeria on March 23,” he added.

(NAN)