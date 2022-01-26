The matchday eight rescheduled fixtures of the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, were played across three venues on Wednesday.

It took a dramatic comeback for Shooting Stars against Kwara United at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba as the beleaguered Ibadan side had to come back a goal down on the day they were remembering the late Rasheed Balogun, the deceased General Manager of the Club.

Ebenezer Odeyemi’s last-minute strike gave the Oluyole Warriors their first victory after their shaky performances in the last three NPFL games.

Kwara United broke the deadlock after the break with Alao Danbani’s 60th-minute strike to put the visitors ahead.

A minute silence was observed in honour of the late General Manager, Rasheed Balogun in the 70th minute of play at the Stadium.

The journey to the comeback began in the 78th minute with Ayo Adejubu’s close finish past Dele Aiyenugba.

Adejubu’s leveler was his second after scoring against Akwa United.

Ebenezer Odeyemi became the talk of Adamasingba Stadium after he scored in the last minute-his debut goal which sent the Oluyole Warriors out of the relegation zone with nine points.

Elsewhere, at Nnewi, Remo Stars continued their unbeaten run after eight games played in the league with a stalemate against Rangers.

The Enugu-based side failed to score against Gbenga Ogunbote’s side, Remo who have earned eight points so far on the road this season.

Finidi George’s, Enyimba went back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Akwa United. Tosin Omoyele scored for the Aba Warriors in the 26th minute to break the goal drought of the club after matchday five.

Remo Stars and Rivers United are tied at 18 points at the top of the NPFL table; Rangers are in third place with 15 points while Enyimba are fourth with 13 points.

With the hard-won three points, 3SC jumped up to 15th position, while Katsina United, Heartland, and MFM occupy the three relegation places.

Results

3SC 2 – 1 Kwara United

Enyimba 1 – 0 Akwa United

Rangers 0 – 0 Remo Stars