English Premier League side, Watford FC officially announced the signing of Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Watford made this known via the club’s website and Twitter handle after the Nigerian winger completed his medical with The Hornets at the Watford training centre, penning a four-and-a-half-year deal on Wednesday.

“Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international winger Samuel Kalu on a deal until June 2025 from French club FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

“He will wear the number 28 at Watford.”

Several Nigerian players have adorned the famous black and yellow stripes for the Hornets both in the past and at the moment with the likes of Odion Ighalo, Danny Shittu, who became household names at the club.

The former Genk player featured 86 times for the French outfit and he scored 10 goals and provided eight assists during his four-year spell at the club.

The 24-year-old will join a host of his fellow Nigerian compatriots at ‘The Hertfordshire’ club that already includes Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Tom Dele Bashiru who is currently on loan at Championship side Reading, and recently signed Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye also on loan with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam until the end of the season.

Watford have not won any of their five last matches and currently sit 19th in the table but will hope to turn the situation around when they travel to face 20th-placed Burnley in their next Premier League match on February 5.