The Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has reiterated the need to end lamentations on the country’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations and direct energies at the bigger challenges ahead.

Musa told thenff.com that though the Super Eagles’ exit from the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations was a hard one for the players, it has toughened them for the upcoming challenge; especially the fast-approaching World Cup playoffs.

He said: “You know it is still a shock but I can assure you that things like these make a team stronger. We did our best in the circumstances. When you lose at a tournament, it hurts really bad. However, we don’t have time to keep reflecting over what went wrong.

“We have very important challenges in front of us, and all we can do is stay stronger and have firm belief in ourselves that we can do it. The focus is now on the World Cup play-off,” Musa added.

Despite showing great promise with their 100 per cent record in the group stage, Nigeria exited the 33rd AFCON after losing by the odd goal to Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a Round of 16 encounter in Garoua on Sunday evening.

The team, which has since returned to Nigeria on Tuesday morning, had a breakfast meeting with the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.

Mr Dare affirmed the Government was proud of the squad and its performance, and how they comported themselves as ambassadors of the country.

The Minister said the present Eagles team will get better and become a solid and fierce contender in any competition they feature while praising the technical crew led by Augustine Eguavoen for “a strong performance.”

He added: “The overall performance of the team during this tournament shows we have regained our better footing and are heading in the proper direction. Our football once again was fluid, purposeful and beautiful to watch. We have a good team and Nigeria will help them to get better.”

Up next for the Super Eagles is the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off with the Black Stars of Ghana,

As already announced, Ghana will be hosting the first leg while the reverse leg will take place in Nigeria with the MKO Stadium Abuja already being put forward to host the epic clash.

Both legs will take place between March 24 and 29.