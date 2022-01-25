Hosts, Cameroon are through to the quarter final phase of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Despite enjoying numerical advantage for the better part of the game and also facing a depleted Comoros team with no recognised goalkeeper, the Indomitable Lions managed a 2-1 win over the debutants.
The match went ahead after a stampede that ensued before the game, from which various reports say people died.
Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave the Indomitable Lions a 2-1 win after Nadjim Abdou’s seventh minute red card for an awful foul on Ngamaleu.
But Comoros gave the hosts a run for their money.
Youssouf M’Changama scored a stunning free-kick and Chaker Alhadhur, normally a left-back, produced a brilliant performance as stand-in goalkeeper.
Cameroon progress to face The Gambia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Though Monday night’s defeat meant the end of the road for the tiny Island country, Comoros will be proud of their outing in Cameroon nonetheless; especially their famous win over Black Stars of Ghana
In the day’s other Round of 16 tie, Musa Barrow scored a 71st-minute winner as Gambia continued their giant killing at the Africa Cup of Nations by pulling off an upset 1-0 win over Guinea in Bafoussam on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals.
The small west Africa country are the lowest-ranked of all the 24 participants at the tournament in Cameroon at 150 in the world and are making their debut at the finals.
