Monday, the morning after a painful and unexpected defeat.

The emotions have stabilised, with a settled mind and clear thoughts; logic trumps the bad vibes and we can dispassionately discuss why the Super Eagles, despite raised expectations and performances, fell to a Tunisian team decimated by COVID-19.

The last time Nigeria exited at the second round of an African Cup of Nations Cup tournament was in Ghana 2008. The Eagles lost 2-1 to Ghana when the competition’s second round was the quarter-final.

On Sunday at the Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua, the Carthage Eagles came out victorious in the battle of the Eagles.

What happened?

A thorough technical analysis of the match showed one glaring defect-tactical naivety.

This could call to question the capability of the technical team led by Augustine Eguavoen and a dampening of the growing confidence elicited by the outstanding performances in the group stage. The quest for a fourth AFCON title will have to wait another 18 months.

Eguavoen, in the post-match press conference, blamed the Senegalese centre referee, Maguette Ndiaye. “It was clear that the officiating wasn’t fair,” Eguavoen said.

“I won’t criticise the referee,” added Eguavoen, “because they are masters of the game, but Alex Iwobi’s red card wasn’t fair. The foul wasn’t an intentional one.”

What we can say is that Ndiaye was not the best version of a football referee. The argument for the red card is 50/50 as Iwobi truly used excessive force in the stamp on Youssef Msakni, which put his opponent in danger of serious injury.

If Ndiaye had stayed with the yellow card, few people would have complained but showing that red card to Iwobi in the 66th almost effectively rubber-stamped the Eagles’ loss. Ndiaye showed his inefficiency and obdurate nature when he failed to stop the game when the ball hit him on a Nigerian attack. He then compounded the mistake by threatening to book Wilfred Ndidi, who complained vehemently.

Like it has happened in junior events, Nigeria’s national teams have a history of having just one tactical play and when that is neutralised by the opponent, they look lost and out of ideas. The Tunisians were ready for the wing play from Moses Simon, the Eagles’ lightning rod, and he was effectively double teamed by Mohamed Draeger and Anis Ben Slimane or Hamza Rafia.

Simon showed his importance to the Nigerian attack as he won a corner kick in the first minute-if the Tunisians were not sure about the game plan, they were doubly convinced that marking out Simon would stymie the Nigerian attacks and that was how it played out. Eguavoen could have told Simon to switch wings and bring on a more direct dribbler like Chidera Ejuke, or Simon could have simplified his game.

The Nantes’ forward continued, all game, to try and dribble past the two markers, from which he got little joy for the rest of the encounter even though he had the clearest chance to draw the Eagles level in the 83rd minute but his effort went off the post.

There was a chasm between the midfield and attack, which meant the Tunisians were first to most balls that fell in that part of the pitch. The Eagles actually became more dangerous after going down to 10 men and they created more goal-scoring chances.

The Good News

“I have told the players to pick up and ensure they qualify Nigeria for the World Cup,” Eguavoen also said in the post-match press conference.

With Ghana’s Black Stars as the last obstacle to qualifying for Qatar 2022, the Super Eagles can at least be glad they will face opponents who are not as tactically astute as most North African teams.

With the first and second leg dates fixed for March 24 and March 29 in Accra and Abuja (tentatively) respectively and the away goals rule in place, the Eagles must be focused on ensuring they do not concede the first goal as they have shown a weakness coming from behind to get positive results.

The team is expected to be stronger with Victor Osimhen’s return-the Napoli forward being a more potent forward, one who can single-handedly turn a game.

The round of 16 loss clearly disappointed a lot of Nigerians, but it may turn out for the good of the team’s development as they try to qualify for the seventh time since 1994.