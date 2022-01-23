The Super Eagles of Nigeria will compete for a place in the quarter-final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia Sunday night.

The ‘Battle of Eagles’ will take place at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, where Nigeria has played all its three previous group stage games and won all convincingly.

Nigeria and Tunisia have played against each other on five different occasions at the AFCON, with the Super Eagles winning all but one of these previous meetings.

Even though the North Africans are ranked six places above Nigeria in the most recent FIFA rankings, Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s men are seen as the favourites going into this Round of 16 tie.

With absolutely no chance to correct any error or slip, an explosive encounter is expected between the Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the LIVE UPDATES.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.

Ahead of the 8 pm kickoff, both teams have released their team lists for the Round of 16 tie

For Nigeria, Coach Augustine Eguavoen has reverted to the same team that defeated Egypt and Sudan in the first two matches in the group stage

Nigeria’s starting lineup vs Tunisia: Okoye, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Sanusi; Ndidi, Aribo; Iheanacho, Chwukeuze, Simon; Awoniyi

Substitutes: Akpeyi, Uzoho, Collins, Ajayi, Musa, Onyeka, Onyekuru, Iwobi, Awaziem, Sadiq, Nwakali, Olayinka

After widely-reported multiple cases of Coronavirus in the Tunisia team, here is the North African’s starting lineup Tunisia Starting XI vs Nigeria: Ben Said – Haddadi, Ifa, Talbi, Drager – Laidouni, Skhiri, Ben Slimane – Msakni (c), Jaziri, Rafia. The wait is over and we are set to go.. Tunisia with the kickoff ! Bright start by Moses Simon on the left flank and he wins a corner kick for Nigeria Ndidi tries a bicycle kick from distance.. it’s off the target Moses Simon hacked down by the Tunisians and wins a free kick Super Eagles clearly dominating the early proceedings but still 0-0 after the first five minutes Tunisia getting a bit physical on the Eagles Free kick for Tunisia as Joe Aribo commits a foul Super Eagles come close for a goal there Desperate defending by the North Africans as the Super Eagles continue to threaten Back to back corner kicks for Nigeria Close! Sweet cross from Samuel Chukwueze but Awoniyi unable to get the desired connection on the ball Yellow card for Kelechi Iheanacho for elbowing a Tunisian player After 20 minutes in Garoua, it is Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia Ola Aina regains possession for Nigeria as the Eagles launch another attack Another free kick for Nigeria as Ndidi is fouled by the Tunisians Quick test for Maduka Okoye, and the Super Eagles goalkeeper makes an easy catch Iheanacho attempts a through pass but not properly read by his teammates and Tunisia wins back the possession We have crossed the half hour mark and it is still Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia Augustine Eguavoen cuts an animated face for now as the game is yet to produce any goal Moses Simon sandwiched by the Tunisians, two defenders on him at all times An ambitious shot just outside the Eagles’ box from the Tunisians sails off the target Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Tunisia Second half underway as the Super Eagles get us going for the second 45 minutes Blistering start by Tunisia and it’s a goal! Okoye allows that in and it’s Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia