The Super Eagles had their final training late on Saturday for the knockout game against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.

The training took place at the annex pitch of the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The game was intense with the players involved in last minute drills, ahead of the win-or-burst encounter.

The round of 16 clash between Nigeria and Tunisia will take place at the main pitch of Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua from 8.00 p.m.

During the training which started at 8.00 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, 20 minutes, all 27 players in the squad took part.

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen, supervised the session along with assistant coaches Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun, Joseph Yobo, Terry Eguaoje and Aloysius Agu.

Goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu also drilled the quartet of Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and John Noble as they went through their usual routines, including training on set-pieces.

The players were, however, in boisterous mood as they looked forward to the game.

Yusuf, Yobo and Agu put them through their paces with light jogging and stretches in the first 20 minutes.

They quickly observed a one-minute water break afterwards, before going into an intensive training session in the next 40 minutes.

Agu worked on the reflexes of the goalkeepers, while Yusuf, Yobo and Aigbogun put the 23 other players through some ball work exercises for 10 minutes.

The players were then split into two groups in the next 10 minutes of the training as they worked on short passes and ball control.

They were later involved in a six-aside training with the players in each team being rotated intermittently.

Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Nwakali all scored lovely goals for their sides.

NAN reports that an agility training was added to the mix with two players each involved in a duel to beat the buzzer.

The last 10 minutes saw the players engaged in a penalty shootout competition with Awaziem, Sadiq and Peter Olayinka all missing from the spot.

The training ended at 9.20 p.m. with the team heading straight to their bus and their hotel without speaking to the media.

(NAN)