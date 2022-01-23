Nigeria and Cameroon battled to a scoreless draw in their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup African series fourth round, first leg encounter in Douala on Saturday.

The match at the Stade de la Reunification in Cameroon’s commercial and economic capital was tight and turgid, with opportunities few and far between as both teams played cautiously to avoid deficit going into the reverse encounter in Lagos.

The return match will at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Saturday, February 5.

The winner of the fixture on aggregate will go through to the final round of the qualification series, with the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup scheduled for the month of August in Costa Rica.