The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will likely be forced to field a weakened team against the Super Eagles when both teams face off in one of Sunday’s round of 16 matches at the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

This follows reports that 12 members of the Carthage Eagles’ team; including the captain, have tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the crucial game against Nigeria.

Tunisia, who scraped through into the knockout phase as one of the best losers from the group stage already had a daunting task against a rejuvenated Eagles team led by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen.

However, the hard task may have become even more difficult with the multiple positive coronavirus cases in the North African country’s squad.

As reported by The Cable, Mondher Kebaier, Tunisia’s head coach is among the positive cases and he was absent during the pre-match press conference on Saturday at the media centre of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Jalal Al-Qadri, Tunisia’s assistant coach, addressed journalists during the press conference. He said Wahbi Khazri, captain of the Carthage Eagles, and eleven others have contracted COVID-19 and will not be available for the game.

Tunisia are no strangers to Nigeria at the AFCON as they have met on a number of occasions with the most recent being at the 2019 edition in Egypt where the Super Eagles snapped a lone goal victory in the third-place match.

Odion Ighalo scored the all-important goal that gave the Eagles the bronze medal.