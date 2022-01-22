The draws for the last phase of the CAF qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup was conducted in Yaounde on Saturday, January 22.
The event compered by Mimi Fawaz had Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf helped in the draws conducted by CAF Head of Communications, Samson Adamu.
Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, DR Congo
Pot 2: Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal,
Fixtures
Egypt v Senegal
Cameroon v Algeria
Ghana v Nigeria
DR Congo v Morocco
Mali v Tunisia
More to follow…
