The draws for the last phase of the CAF qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup was conducted in Yaounde on Saturday, January 22.

The event compered by Mimi Fawaz had Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf helped in the draws conducted by CAF Head of Communications, Samson Adamu.

Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, DR Congo

Pot 2: Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal,

Fixtures

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

DR Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia

