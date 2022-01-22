The Super Eagles with the only perfect record in the group stage have two players – Moses Simon and captain William Troost-Ekong named as the Best XI in the group stage of AFCON 2021.

Wilfred Ndidi made the bench.

In goal for the Best XI is Egypt’s Mohamed El Shenawi. The back four comprises Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi; Troost-Ekong; Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazy, and Côte d’Ivoire’s Konan. In the midfield are Guinea’s Naby Keita, Mali’s Yves Bissouma, and The Gambia’s Moussa Barrow.

The three attackers are Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal, Cameroon’s goalscorer supreme, Vincent Aboubakar, and Moses.

On the substitutes bench of 12 players are Cameroon’s Andre Onana, Equatorial Guinea’s Iban Salvador; Tunisia’s Ali Maaloul; Senegal’s Abdou Diallo; Ndidi, Mali’s Massadio Haidara; Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekanbi, Nouhou Tolo; Gabon’s Guelor Kanga; Guinea’s Amadou Diawara; Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles beat Egypt 1-0; Sudan 2-0, and Guinea Bissau 2-0 with Simon and Troost-Ekong scoring one goal each.