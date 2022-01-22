The management of the Mountain and Fire Football Club (MFM FC) has retracted claims that they have dispensed the services of Coach Sola Balogun.

This is according to a press release from the Media Officer of the club, Wale Quadri, who said the claim is false.

In his statement, he said, “The attention of the management of Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries FC has been drawn to an untrue online publication regarding the sack of the club’s Technical Adviser, Shola Balogun.”

According to Quadri, he said the current performances of the club have been a major headache for the Lagos-based club.

“The recent poor run of results has been a major worry for the management, hence we decided to redeploy members of the technical crew before a major decision will be made.”

The Nigeria Professional Football League side is currently in 20th position in the NPFL league table with six points from seven matches.

However, a fan, who preferred to be anonymous, said the technical crew of the club seems to be at loggerheads. “The team was without Shola Balogun in their away fixture to Kano Pillars, I don’t think everything is fine,” said the fan.

The Olukoya Boys will be in action against Kano Pillars on Sunday in Kano.