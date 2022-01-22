Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis had to turn down the chance to feature at the Africa Cup of Nations in order to help the Hornets fight a relegation battle they now look far from winning after Norwich took all three points off Watford in a relegation battle on Friday.

Three second-half goals and a red card to Dennis condemned them to 18th place on the table.

The decision to miss out on AFCON may be one that will haunt Dennis and Watford for a long time to come.

Since that controversial decision which saw the drafting of Henry Onyekuru as an emergency replacement for Dennis, the 24-year old has been struggling with the Hornets and the chance of survival in the top flight continues to dwindle by the day for the Vicarage Road outfit.

Though it has been suggested that it was Watford who forced Dennis to reject the AFCON chance, it has also been reported that the former Club Brugge forward did not show enough enthusiasm either, that he wanted to make the Eagles party to Cameroon.

Unfortunately, Dennis, who scooped both the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for December at Watford, is now struggling for form in January. He has so far fired blanks in all three league games played in 2022.

The bad situation got even worse for the Nigerian striker when he was sent off Friday night as Watford were humiliated 0-3 at home by fellow relegation battlers, Norwich City. The Hornets have now lost their last five Premier League home games and are winless in their last nine fixtures (eight defeats, one draw).

With the score at 2-0, things went from bad to worse for Watford as Dennis received his second yellow card for a challenge on Max Aarons. The Nigeria striker, who has eight goals in 18 league appearances, last scored on December 28 in a 4-1 home loss to West Ham.

An Adam Idah deflected effort and a Josh Sargent double lifted Norwich out of the relegation zone, and piled more pressure on Claudio Ranieri.

The result ensures the Hornets remain without a win since their shock 4-1 triumph over Manchester United in November but have only now slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season.