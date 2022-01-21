In the early hours of Friday morning, news broke of the death of the General Manager of Shooting Stars, Rasheed Balogun on Shooting Stars’ Twitter handle.

“We LOST our GENERAL MANAGER…After a long battle with an undisclosed illness for months, RASHEED BALOGUN finally succumbed to death on Thursday night.”

The team manager of the club, Dimeji Lawal, described the late GM as a father figure to everyone connected with the club.

According to him, “he was astute administrator, a father figure to his players, all-rounder administrator and one of the best in terms of doing his job.”

“Very passionate about getting his job done. He can go to any length to make sure his team is a winner.”

He said funeral rites for the 62-year-old were performed on Friday with delegates from the state in attendance.

“As I’m talking to you now (Friday evening) we are on our way back from Lagos because we just buried him this afternoon and we left as a team to the place.”

As a mark of respect, the match between Shooting Stars and Kwara United has now been postponed till next Wednesday.

“We won’t be playing this weekend again, our match has been shifted to Wednesday because we need to grieve with the family. We lost somebody that’s very special to us,” Lawal added.