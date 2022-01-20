Though Nigeria was an early qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 even before the kickoff of Wednesday’s tie against Guinea-Bissau, the celebrations that greeted the 2-0 win are understandable and permissible.

Dominated largely by ‘fringe’ players, the Eagles still held their own against the Wild Dogs as they became the only team in Cameroon so far to win all three group games.

As the country patiently awaits who the Eagles’ round of 16 opponents will be, here are three important lessons learned from Wednesday’s match:

There is enough depth in the Super Eagles team

It is often said that the quality of a team’s starting 11 must not be far removed from the substitutes if any team hopes to win a major tournament. The Super Eagles overwhelmingly proved on Wednesday that they are in tandem with this unwritten rule

Though coach Gernot Rohr deserves a mention for ‘discovering and assembling’ the bulk of this team, it is no small achievement that interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has done well in galvanising the players to rise to the challenge as the occasion has demanded.

It is even more heartwarming that this was achieved within a very short window as the team did not have adequate time to prepare properly for the competition. Though the prayer is that the starting 11 get stronger and more effective, Coach Eguavoen will be confident in the ability of his bench if the need arises.

Sadiq Umar needs time

While many have their reservations about Sadiq Umar, nonetheless, the Almeria forward remains one of the most lethal strikers in the Spanish Segunda division although he has not been able to translate that form into the national team.

Eguavoen believes it is too early to throw the baby out with the bathwater and thus is willing to give Sadiq more time to become a better player. That said, on the basis of what transpired against Guniea Bissau, Peter Olayinka appears to be a better choice ahead of Umar but the gangling striker needs to remain with the team to prove his critics wrong.

Super Eagles players at ease with Eguavoen’s tactics

Super Eagles have scored six goals and let in one via penalty so far in the African Cup of Nations to become one of the teams with the best defence. It simply means that the players are okay with Eguavoen’s coaching philosophy which advocates players to attack and defend as a unit. That captain, William Ekong, scored from a tap lent credence to the fact that the tactics are working for the team