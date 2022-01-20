President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style.

A statement issued Wednesday night by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media said the President urges the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition.

“President Buhari trusts that the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the travelling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.” the statement read.

“The President wishes the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world” it added.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s men ended their group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau on Wednesday; making them the only team to record nine points in the group stage.