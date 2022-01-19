The Super Eagles will, on Wednesday, square up against Guinea Bissau in their final group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

With two wins to their name already, the Eagles will be aiming to make it three wins from three matches when they face the ‘Wild Dogs’ at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Ahead of what is dubbed a dead rubber for Nigeria and a must-win game for Guinea Bissau, PREMIUM TIMES provides the necessary information needed to fans to be up to speed with the final Group D tie.

Prelude

Unlike Egypt, who are Nigeria’s serial AFCON opponents and Sudan, with two previous meetings before Saturday’s clash, this is the first time Guinea-Bissau will be facing the Eagles at any AFCON tournament.

As it stands, Guinea-Bissau must beat the Eagles or kiss Afcon 2021 goodbye as they have just one point from their earlier two games.

What time is the game?

The match between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19. The timing informed the Super Eagles’ training under floodlights on Monday.

The Super Eagles game would be played simultaneously alongside the Egypt-Sudan clash.

What channels are showing the game?

Apart from the dedicated Afcon channels on SuperSport, which are available on DSTV and GOTV, the Super Eagles game is also shown on local stations like AIT and Afrosports TV.

Live Updates

Fans can also follow the game via the PREMIUM TIMES Live Updates which will be up and running on matchday.