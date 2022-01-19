Another big upset was recorded at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon following the 3-2 win secured by Comoros on Tuesday night in their final group game against Ghana’s Black Stars.

The shocking result means Ghana were knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals by debutants Comoros.

Condemned to play most of the game with a man less following the debatable red card handed to captain Andre Ayew in first half, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Alexander Djiku were on target to pull the Black Stars to 2-2.

However, those goals counted for nothing as an Ahmed Mogni double and an El Fardou effort won all three points for the Coelacanths in the Group C matchday three fixture at Stade Roumde Adjia Stadium in the Cameroonian city of Garoua.

The result left the four-time champions, who earlier lost 1-0 to Morocco and drew 1-1 with Gabon, bottom on the table with one point, while Comoros picked up the third spot and are in a position to qualify to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides.

In the other Group C tie, Morocco and Gabon finished in first and second positions, respectively, following their 2-2 draw also on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, Senegal were held to a barren draw by minnows Malawi in Bafoussam.

The Teranga Lions despite enjoying the return of stars Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye could not win the game but will be contempted as they still won Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On a day of surprising results, Guinea lost 2-1 to already-eliminated Zimbabwe in Yaounde and scraped into the round of 16 as runners-up thanks to a better head-to-head record than Malawi.

The win over Guinea is Zimbabwe’s first victory at the flagship African tournament since 2006.

For the Flames of Malawi who finished third in the keenly contested group, they must wait until Thursday to see if they will be among the best four third-placed teams and qualify for the second round.