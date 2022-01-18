The league management company has postponed the Nigerian Professional Football League, match day seven fixture between Enyimba and Akwa United to January 26 as stated on Enyimba’s website.

According to the press release from the communication department of the Aba-based club states that; “Enyimba’s week 7 fixture against Akwa United has been moved to Wednesday, January 26.”

It read further that, the LMC is yet to activate the sponsorship deal Enyimba and other southeastern clubs signed with Hero lager December 2021, before the current season began.

“The fixture was originally scheduled to hold this Thursday but, according to a correspondence from the League Management Company, the adjustment is “in order to allow for proper sponsorship activation for the benefit of our sponsors and other prospective sponsors.”

The change means that after picking a point against Gombe United on Sunday, Enyimba will remain on the road, and travel to face Lobi Stars in the next round of NPFL matches on January 23.