Robert Lewandowski was named the Best FIFA Men’s Player 48 days after losing out to Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

The Polish striker came ahead of Mohamed Salah and Messi.

In the last Bundesliga season, Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s previous record of 40 goals in 34 matches during the 1971/72 season-bettering it by one as he achieved 41 goals in 29 games.

Messi’s eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo was given the all-time men’s scoring award. Present at the ceremony in Zurich, Ronaldo said, “It is a dream” to win the special award for becoming the all-time record goalscorer in men’s international football.

“It is a dream. First of all, I have to say thank you to my teammates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with. The record was 109, right? So six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from Fifa – an organisation I respect a lot.

“I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I am proud. It is great to be the goalscorer of all time.

“I still have the passion for the game and to score goals,” continued the 37-year-old Manchester United forward.

“I have played football since I was five years old. When I go to the pitch, even in training, my motivation is still there. Even 37 soon, I feel good. I keep working hard. I love the game and have the passion. I want to continue. I hope to play maybe four or five years, It is all mental. If you treat your body good, when you need it, it will give back.”

Senegal’s Edouard Mendy won Best Men’s goalkeeper while Erik Lamela won the Puskas Award for his ‘Ramona’ goal against Arsenal last April.

Other winners were Christine Sinclair of the Canadian Women’s team. She was recognised for becoming the highest international scorer with 188 goals. Chelsea won two more individual awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won best men’s and women’s coaches awards.